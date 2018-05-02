Richard (1-4) took the loss against the Giants on Wednesday, surrendering seven runs (six earned) on eight hits and four walks over four innings while striking out six.

The veteran left-hander was scored upon in three of his four frames, throwing 56 of 101 pitches for strikes and starting only 11 of 26 batters with first-pitch strikes. Richard will take an ugly 6.21 ERA into his next outing Tuesday at home against the Nationals.