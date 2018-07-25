Padres' Clayton Richard: Hit hard by Mets
Richard (7-10) took the loss Wednesday as the Mets downed the Padres 6-4, allowing six runs on five hits and two walks over five innings while striking out one.
The veteran southpaw actually held the Mets scoreless for four innings before the floodgates opened in the fifth. Richard has now been tagged with at least five runs in three of his last five starts, and he'll carry an ugly 5.05 ERA into his next outing Tuesday at home against the Giants.
