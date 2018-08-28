Padres' Clayton Richard: Hits disabled list with knee inflammation
Richard was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with left knee inflammation.
The assignment is retroactive to Saturday, so Richard could miss just one start and return Sept. 4 against the Diamondbacks, though no official timeline has been announced. Richard allowed a combined 12 runs (11 earned) in 8.2 innings over his last two starts, which could suggest that the knee issue has been bugging him for some time. Colten Brewer (oblique) was activated from the disabled list in a corresponding move.
