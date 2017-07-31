Richard (5-12) served up four runs on seven hits with two walks and five strikeouts over six innings in Sunday's loss to the Pirates.

Richard continued his recent slide, dropping to 0-5 with an 8.77 ERA over his past seven starts. Considering San Diego's 30th-ranked offense isn't going to bail struggling pitchers out often, the veteran lefty could be stuck on five wins for quite some time. His next chance to get back in the winner's circle will come next Sunday in a road rematch with these same Pirates.