Padres' Clayton Richard: Moved to 60-day DL
Richard (knee) was shifted to the 60-day disabled list Friday, Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Richard will undergo a pair of procedures over the next couple weeks after being placed on the DL on Tuesday with a knee injury. This move won't impact Richard's timetable, as he will remain sidelined for the rest of the 2018 campaign.
