Richard will make his next start Sunday against the Pirates, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

The southpaw was originally tabbed for Saturday's game, but with Travis Wood joining the rotation and starting Friday night, the rotation will be shifted back a day. Richard will now go toe to toe with Gerrit Cole in the series finale.

