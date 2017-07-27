Padres' Clayton Richard: Next start moves to Sunday
Richard will make his next start Sunday against the Pirates, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
The southpaw was originally tabbed for Saturday's game, but with Travis Wood joining the rotation and starting Friday night, the rotation will be shifted back a day. Richard will now go toe to toe with Gerrit Cole in the series finale.
More News
-
Padres' Clayton Richard: Takes another loss Monday•
-
Padres' Clayton Richard: Fails Coors Field test Thursday•
-
Padres' Clayton Richard: Serves up 11 hits in loss•
-
Padres' Clayton Richard: Holds Phillies to one run in no-decision Friday•
-
Padres' Clayton Richard: Struggles in second straight outing•
-
Padres' Clayton Richard: Underwhelming in no-decision•
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...
-
Prospects: Weaver, Honeywell buzz
The Cardinals have a rotation opening for Luke Weaver, but do the Rays for Brent Honeywell?...
-
Roto Trade Chart and Top 250
The trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Heath Cummings offers five rules to help you down...
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...
-
Waiver Wire: Whit keeps hitting
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...