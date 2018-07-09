Richard pitched five innings Sunday, yielding three runs on five hits and four walks in a 4-3 win over Arizona. He struck out two batters in the no-decision.

Richard raised his ERA to 4.50 in 118 innings this season. Luckily, San Diego's bullpen came in and threw 11 shutout innings in the 16-inning win, giving Richard the no-decision. The 34-year-old owns an 88:42 K:BB, but he's walked nine batters in his last two outings. Richard will face the Cubs on Friday.