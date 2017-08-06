Richard allowed four runs (none earned) on five hits and one walk across six innings in a no-decision against the Pirates on Sunday. He struck out five.

Richard allowed four runs on three hits and a hit batsmen in the third inning, but an error prior to the rally wiped his ledger clean. He was excellent outside of that inning, allowing just three baserunners in his other five frames as his side eventually came back to take him off the hook for the loss. Though Richard turned in a quality start in this one, he had allowed at least four earned runs in six of his previous seven starts and will face a stiff challenge Friday against the Dodgers.