Padres' Clayton Richard: Outdueled in loss to Mets
Richard (1-3) took the loss against the Mets on Friday, giving up three earned runs on six hits over 6.2 innings, striking out four and walking three as the Padres fell 5-1.
Richard pitched pretty well in this one but was ultimately dealt his third loss off the season thanks to a brilliant effort from his counterpart Jacob deGrom. It was the second straight start where Richard has managed to limit the damage to three earned runs, but his ERA still stands at 5.35 thanks to a stretch of three straight rough outings prior to that. He'll take the mound next against the Giants on Wednesday.
More News
-
Padres' Clayton Richard: Strikes out six•
-
Padres' Clayton Richard: Allows two home runs Saturday•
-
Padres' Clayton Richard: Grinds out win over Rockies•
-
Padres' Clayton Richard: Takes first loss Wednesday•
-
Padres' Clayton Richard: Pitches well in 2018 debut•
-
Padres' Clayton Richard: Named Opening Day starter•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...
-
Top-250 trade values ranking
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...