Richard (1-3) took the loss against the Mets on Friday, giving up three earned runs on six hits over 6.2 innings, striking out four and walking three as the Padres fell 5-1.

Richard pitched pretty well in this one but was ultimately dealt his third loss off the season thanks to a brilliant effort from his counterpart Jacob deGrom. It was the second straight start where Richard has managed to limit the damage to three earned runs, but his ERA still stands at 5.35 thanks to a stretch of three straight rough outings prior to that. He'll take the mound next against the Giants on Wednesday.