Padres' Clayton Richard: Picks up fourth straight win
Richard (7-6) got the win against the Giants on Friday, giving up two runs on three hits over six innings, striking out four and walking none in the Padres' 6-2 victory.
Richard still sports a 4.23 ERA following this strong start, but that doesn't tell the story of how well he's been pitching lately. The left-hander has a 2.77 ERA over his four outings in June, all of which have been wins and quality starts. In fact, Richard has now thrown quality starts in seven of his last eight outings dating back to May 8. It's hard to say how long he'll continue to provide returns like this considering he's 34 years old and, given his lengthy track record, it seems likely he won't substantially deviate from his career ERA of 4.32. For the moment, however, Richard is throwing enough innings and posting solid enough ratios to move the fantasy needle.
