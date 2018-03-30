Padres' Clayton Richard: Pitches well in 2018 debut
Richard completed seven innings Thursday against the Brewers, allowing one earned run on six hits while walking one and striking out four.
Richard got off to a strong start to the 2018 campaign against the Brewers, a team that figures to have a strong offense this season. He has shown the ability to limit runs in the past in a swingman role, but his inability to strike out batters, he has a 5.78 career K/9, has caused him to to have largely poor results as a starter. As a result, he is best left as an NL-only option even when considering his strong start Thursday.
More News
-
Padres' Clayton Richard: Named Opening Day starter•
-
Padres' Clayton Richard: Rotation spot secure•
-
Padres' Clayton Richard: Finishes season on ugly note•
-
Padres' Clayton Richard: Validates contract extension•
-
Padres' Clayton Richard: Extended through 2019•
-
Padres' Clayton Richard: Falls to Rockies on Friday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...
-
Holland a top-10 closer for Cardinals
Greg Holland has a job again, and Scott White says that's a great thing for Fantasy Baseba...
-
Perez replacement options
Join our Fantasy baseball crew as they get ready for the start of the season, live!
-
Spring training winners and losers
Who won the critical position battles in spring training, and what does it mean for Fantasy...