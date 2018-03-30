Richard completed seven innings Thursday against the Brewers, allowing one earned run on six hits while walking one and striking out four.

Richard got off to a strong start to the 2018 campaign against the Brewers, a team that figures to have a strong offense this season. He has shown the ability to limit runs in the past in a swingman role, but his inability to strike out batters, he has a 5.78 career K/9, has caused him to to have largely poor results as a starter. As a result, he is best left as an NL-only option even when considering his strong start Thursday.