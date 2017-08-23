Richard received a no-decision during Tuesday's win over the Cardinals. He allowed four runs on six hits and a walk while striking out six over 5.2 innings.

Richard did enough to keep his team in the game, but failed to register a quality start for the first time since July 30. All four of his earned runs came via the home run, as he surrendered long balls to Jedd Gyorko, Stephen Piscotty and Yadier Molina. It was the first time since 2013 that Richard had allowed three homers in the same game. The 33-year-old will take a 4.89 ERA into his upcoming scheduled start Sunday against the Marlins.