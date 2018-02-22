Padres' Clayton Richard: Rotation spot secure
Padres manager Andy Green said prior to spring training that Richard has a spot in the rotation locked up, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
The San Diego organization isn't exactly teeming with high-quality, MLB-ready arms, so Richard's starting job was never in much question after he delivered a serviceable 2.3 WAR while eating 197.1 innings for the Padres a season ago. Though he profiles as a back-end starter or long man out of the bullpen for most contending clubs, Richard will masquerade as the Padres' ace to begin the season, at least until he's dealt elsewhere or one of the team's up-and-coming arms is ready to take the mantle. He should be valued as NL-only pitching staff filler or a streaming candidate in deeper mixed formats after going 8-15 with a 4.79 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 6.8 K/9 rate in his 32 starts a season ago.
