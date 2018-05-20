Richard (3-5) picked up the win Saturday after holding the Pirates to two runs over 7.1 innings. He struck out two and allowed no walks.

Richard's improbable streak of going eight-plus innings came to an end at two Saturday, but 7.1 innings from the veteran lefty will suffice. He couldn't get the Pirates to swing and miss at his offerings, but the Buccos' bats couldn't solve him, either. Richard has issued just one walk over his last 23.1 innings and he's allowed more than three earned runs just once in his last six outings. He's lined up to start next Saturday against the Dodgers for his next outing.