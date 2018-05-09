Padres' Clayton Richard: Strikes out eight in quality start
Richard (1-5) struck out eight and walked zero in Tuesday's loss to the Nationals, allowing three runs on seven hits in eight innings.
Richard had one his best starts of the season, throwing 72 of 102 pitches for strikes and inducing 11 groundouts in the contest. It was Richard's third quality start of the year, and he now sports a 40:20 K:BB through 45.2 innings. The lefty still carries a high .289 batting average against, but his 7.7 K/9 is the best of his career. Richard will next see the Cardinals in a start at home.
