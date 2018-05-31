Richard allowed two runs on four hits and a walk with five strikeouts through seven innings but took just a no-decision Wednesday against Miami.

Richard was efficient, as he needed just 99 pitches to get through seven innings and induced 14 ground balls en route to his fourth quality start in his last five outings. Over those five starts, Richard owns a sharp 3.22 ERA with a 29:5 K:BB over 36.1 innings. Especially when he's pitching at Petco Park, Richard deserves attention from fantasy owners. His next start will be another home draw Monday against Atlanta.