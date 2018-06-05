Richard allowed three runs on six hits and two walks with five strikeouts through seven innings to earn the win Monday over Atlanta.

Richard's only big mistake was a two-run double off the bat of Charlie Culberson in the fourth inning. Other than that, Richard was efficient, as he tossed 75 strikes in 109 pitches, including 11 swinging strikes and 13 groundballs. Richard has thrived on groundballs in the last four years, with a GB/FB of at least 3.0 in every season since his return from injury in 2015. When he can limit the free passes, it's a good strategy, but with an arsenal that lacks a big swing-and-miss pitch, Richard doesn't have much room for error. He has a 3.0 BB/9 in 2018, a big reason why his ERA sits at just 4.67. He'll try and keep that moving in the right direction Sunday against the Marlins.