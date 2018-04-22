Richard (1-2) allowed three earned runs on five hits while walking three and striking out six across five innings to take the loss Saturday against the Diamondbacks.

Richard tied a season best with six strikeouts in his start Saturday, though that was the only positive part of his stat-line as he allowed eight baserunners in five innings. He now has four consecutive starts in which he has pitched exactly five innings and allowed four or more earned runs. The rest of his numbers are equally uninspiring, making him of little consequence for most fantasy leagues.