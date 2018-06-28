Richard (7-7) allowed four runs on 10 hits and a walk with three strikeouts through seven innings in a loss Wednesday against the Rangers.

Richards failed to record a quality start for the first time in six starts as the Padres got to him for five doubles among their 10 hits. He has been able to use his fastball to generate groundballs despite its lack of velocity (89.8 average mph Wednesday night), but he couldn't sneak it past Texas, as eight of the 22 fastballs the Padres put in play went for hits (.364 average). Still, Richards has been showing remarkable endurance in 2018, as he has now completed the sixth inning in 10 straight starts and completed the seventh in seven of those 10. Despite it all, Richard will carry a 4.29 ERA into his next start Wednesday against Oakland.