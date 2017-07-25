Richard (5-11) allowed five runs on 12 hits with two walks and eight strikeouts over eight innings in Monday's loss to the Mets.

While Richard did well to work deep into the game, he never really had a chance to win against a dominant Jacob deGrom after allowing three runs in the first three innings. The veteran is now 0-4 in his past five starts and hasn't notched a victory since June 13. It's tough to count on much run support from San Diego's 30th-ranked offense, so reversing the recent losing trend won't be easy for Richard against the Pirates on Saturday.