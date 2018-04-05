Richard (0-1) was tagged for five runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out six over five innings and taking the loss to Colorado on Wednesday.

Richard crashed back down to earth against a tough Rockies lineup following his impressive Opening Day start last week. The saving grace for the veteran's owners were his six strikeouts in five frames. This was an early reminder that the soft-tossing lefty is no more than a streaming option in favorable home matchups. Richard's next outing is neither, as it comes against these very same Rockies next Monday on the road in one of the toughest pitching environments for any hurler.