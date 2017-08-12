Richard allowed three runs on eight hits and four walks with five strikeouts over six innings in a no-decision Friday against the Dodgers.

Richard avoided the long ball, which has been a problem for him in recent starts, but the Dodgers touched him up for three doubles among the eight hits he allowed, and he was lucky the 12 baserunners he allowed didn't turn into more runs. His ERA sits at 5.14, but he can eat plenty of innings for the Padres down the stretch, and that's all they need from him.