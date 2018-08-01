Richard allowed two runs on five hits across five innings during Tuesday's extra-inning loss to the Giants. He struck out one and walked three.

Overall it was a solid outing for Richard, but Andrew McCutchen's solo home run in the fifth inning and the three walks led to an early pull for a pinch hitter in the bottom of the frame. The 34-year-old has a 4.99 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 97:56 K:BB over 137 innings on the season, and next lines up to face the Cubs on Sunday.