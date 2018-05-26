Padres' Clayton Richard: Takes sixth loss of season
Richard (3-6) gave up four runs on four hits in Friday's loss to the Dodgers, striking out four and walking three in six innings.
Richard got beat by the long ball Friday, giving up a three-run homer to Matt Kemp in the first inning, followed by a solo shot from Enrique Hernandez in the third. Richard had thrown three consecutive quality starts prior to this outing, striking out 20 against just one walk across 23.1 innings. While his 4.97 ERA is rather high, the lefty is holding opponents to a decent .266 batting average while sporting a career-best 7.5 K/9. His next start will be against the Marlins at home.
More News
-
Padres' Clayton Richard: Shuts down Pirates in win•
-
Padres' Clayton Richard: Fans 10 for second win•
-
Padres' Clayton Richard: Strikes out eight in quality start•
-
Padres' Clayton Richard: Hammered by Giants on Wednesday•
-
Padres' Clayton Richard: Drops decision to Mets•
-
Padres' Clayton Richard: Strikes out six•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Denard Span should hit the ground running with his new team while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy...
-
Podcast: Ranking Alex Reyes
Alex Reyes is nearing his 2018 debut and it’s time to discuss his value. Plus we’ll catch you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...
-
Prospects: Jimenez next upside stash
The recent promotion of Juan Soto has Scott White thinking big with top five prospects to stash....
-
Regression: Overperforming SPs
Heath Cummings tells you about six pitchers due for regression.