Richard (3-6) gave up four runs on four hits in Friday's loss to the Dodgers, striking out four and walking three in six innings.

Richard got beat by the long ball Friday, giving up a three-run homer to Matt Kemp in the first inning, followed by a solo shot from Enrique Hernandez in the third. Richard had thrown three consecutive quality starts prior to this outing, striking out 20 against just one walk across 23.1 innings. While his 4.97 ERA is rather high, the lefty is holding opponents to a decent .266 batting average while sporting a career-best 7.5 K/9. His next start will be against the Marlins at home.