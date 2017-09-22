Play

Richard (8-14) shutout the Rockies over 7.1 innings, allowing seven hits and a walk while striking out eight and earning the win Thursday.

Richard received a two-year contract extension Wednesday, and he rewarded the Padres' decision with one of his finest outings of the season. The veteran southpaw maintained his excellent 3.5 GB/FB ratio with 12 groundballs Thursday. Richard has been coming on strong lately, tossing three quality starts over his last four outings. The 33-year-old has some deep-league streaming appeal for his final start of the season next Wednesday against the Dodgers, who he held to three runs over six innings in their previous meeting Sept. 2.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast