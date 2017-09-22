Padres' Clayton Richard: Validates contract extension
Richard (8-14) shutout the Rockies over 7.1 innings, allowing seven hits and a walk while striking out eight and earning the win Thursday.
Richard received a two-year contract extension Wednesday, and he rewarded the Padres' decision with one of his finest outings of the season. The veteran southpaw maintained his excellent 3.5 GB/FB ratio with 12 groundballs Thursday. Richard has been coming on strong lately, tossing three quality starts over his last four outings. The 33-year-old has some deep-league streaming appeal for his final start of the season next Wednesday against the Dodgers, who he held to three runs over six innings in their previous meeting Sept. 2.
