Richard didn't factor into the decision against the Cubs on Friday, giving up three runs (two earned) on six hits over six innings, striking out four and walking five in San Diego's eventual 5-4 defeat.

Richard continues to eat up innings, as he hasn't gone less than five frames since all the way back on May 2. While that work rate has been impressive despite his unremarkable 4.43 ERA and 1.31 WHIP, it should also be noted that this was the third straight start Richard has walked more batters than he's struck out, which is a bit of a concerning trend. At this point, he's probably best considered a viable streaming option against inviting matchups more than a reliable cog on a fantasy staff.