Padres' Clayton Richard: Will require surgeries on both knees
Richard will require a pair of procedures in the coming weeks, one to address inflammation in his left knee and another to clean up bone spurs and rough cartilage in his right knee, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Padres manager Andy Green relayed Tuesday that Richard would only be shut down for the season to undergo surgery on the left knee, but it seems the other knee has been presenting issues for the veteran hurler throughout the campaign, too. The 34-year-old, who has previously required procedures for both knees in past years, won't face an extended recovery from either surgery, as the Padres anticipate that he'll be fully healthy well in advance of spring training to compete for a starting spot. Eric Lauer (forearm) is set to come off the 10-day disabled list and fill Richard's spot in the rotation beginning Thursday against the Rockies.
More News
-
Padres' Clayton Richard: Set for season-ending knee surgery•
-
Padres' Clayton Richard: Hits disabled list with knee inflammation•
-
Padres' Clayton Richard: Lit up again in loss•
-
Padres' Clayton Richard: Gives up five runs in no-decision•
-
Padres' Clayton Richard: Goes eight strong•
-
Padres' Clayton Richard: Allows five runs in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Murphy, Turner moving up
Scott White updates his
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....