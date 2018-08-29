Richard will require a pair of procedures in the coming weeks, one to address inflammation in his left knee and another to clean up bone spurs and rough cartilage in his right knee, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Padres manager Andy Green relayed Tuesday that Richard would only be shut down for the season to undergo surgery on the left knee, but it seems the other knee has been presenting issues for the veteran hurler throughout the campaign, too. The 34-year-old, who has previously required procedures for both knees in past years, won't face an extended recovery from either surgery, as the Padres anticipate that he'll be fully healthy well in advance of spring training to compete for a starting spot. Eric Lauer (forearm) is set to come off the 10-day disabled list and fill Richard's spot in the rotation beginning Thursday against the Rockies.