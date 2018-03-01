The Padres signed Gillespie to a minor-league contract Thursday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.

The terms of Gillespie's contract aren't yet clear, but the 33-year-old might not have earned an invitation to the Padres' major-league camp for spring training after finishing the past season on the independent circuit with the Sugar Land Skeeters of the Atlantic League. Gillespie, who last appeared in the majors in 2016 with the Marlins for 41 games, has slashed .251/.305/.367 over 482 career plate appearances in the big leagues. Assuming he remains a part of the organization after the spring concludes, Gillespie will likely report to Triple-A El Paso and work as a depth outfielder.