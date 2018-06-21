Rea (lat) was activated from the 60-day disabled list and optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Thursday.

Rea, who missed all of the 2017 campaign after undergoing Tommy John surgery, has been sidelined all season with a lat strain. With his rehab window expiring, Rea will continue to pitch for the Chihuahuas until the Padres feel he's ready to join the big-league rotation.