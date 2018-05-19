Padres' Colin Rea: Beginning rehab assignment
Rea (lat) is set to begin a rehab assignment at Double-A San Antonio, Dennis Lin of The Athletic San Diego reports.
Rea has been on the disabled list with a right lat strain since the start of the season and recently completed his rehab work at extended spring training in Arizona. The expected length of his rehab assignment remains unclear, but the 27-year-old appears to be progressing well in his recovery.
