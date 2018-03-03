Rea is battling shoulder soreness and will be backed off his throwing program, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Rea underwent Tommy John surgery back in November 2016 and missed the entire 2017 season. He was considered healthy heading into this spring but appears to have hit a snag in his rehab. He had an outside shot at winning the Padres' fifth starter job but that seems unlikely unless he returns to action soon.