Padres' Colin Rea: Diagnosed with strained lat
Rea -- who suffered a setback last week -- has been diagnosed with a strained right lat muscle and will be out until a few weeks into the regular season, according to MLB.com's AJ Cassevell.
Rea had an outside shot at one of the Padres' final rotation spots, but this setback removes him from the spring competition completely. The 27-year-old could re-enter the mix at some point this season if the opportunity presents itself, but deep league owners should shift their attention to candidates such as Tyson Ross, Matt Strahm or Chris Young.
