Rea (elbow) will not face any restrictions during spring training, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Rea underwent Tommy John surgery in November 2016, and as expected, he'll be fully operational heading into spring training after missing the entire 2017 season to rehab. The 27-year-old will get a chance to compete for one of the Padres' final rotation spots, though even if he earns a starting role, he doesn't figure to offer much from a fantasy perspective.