Rea (lat) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday. The move is retroactive to March 26.

Rea has been dealing with a strained right lat since the beginning of March and only recently resumed throwing. The 27-year-old reminds without a timetable for his return, but he'll essentially have to go through an individual spring training all over again to build up to a starter's workload, which could end up taking more than a month. Rea missed all of 2017 while recovering from Tommy John surgery, so the Padres will likely give him ample time to get back up to speed.