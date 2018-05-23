Padres' Colin Rea: Makes first rehab start
Rea (lat) made a rehab start for Double-A San Antonio on Tuesday, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
The start was Rea's first of any kind since 2016, as he missed all of last year after undergoing Tommy John surgery and was delayed to start this season by a strained lat. He allowed four runs on four hits in 3.1 innings, striking out two while walking one.
More News
-
Waivers: Adames and prospect fatigue
We had another prospect called up Tuesday and make a quick impact, and Caleb Smith got back...
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...