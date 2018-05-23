Rea (lat) made a rehab start for Double-A San Antonio on Tuesday, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The start was Rea's first of any kind since 2016, as he missed all of last year after undergoing Tommy John surgery and was delayed to start this season by a strained lat. He allowed four runs on four hits in 3.1 innings, striking out two while walking one.

