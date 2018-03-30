Padres' Colin Rea: Transferred to 60-day DL
Rea was moved to the 60-day disabled list prior to Friday's game.
Rea was officially placed on the 10-day DL earlier this week and is not expected to be back in action until this summer after straining his right lat in early March. The right-hander missed the entire 2017 season due to Tommy John surgery.
