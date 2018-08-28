Padres' Colten Brewer: Activated from disabled list
Brewer (oblique) was activated from the disabled list Tuesday.
The 25-year-old had been out since late July with an oblique strain. Prior to the injury, he pitched three scoreless innings at the major-league level. Clayton Richard was placed on the 10-day disabled list in a corresponding move.
