Brewer was recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Thursday.

The right-hander has two scoreless innings under his belt at Triple-A this season to go with a 4:1 K:BB. He'll replace Buddy Baumann, who was optioned to El Paso in a corresponding move. Brewer will likely act as a middle reliever during his time in the big leagues.

