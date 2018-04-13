Padres' Colten Brewer: Optioned back to Triple-A
Brewer was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Friday.
Brewer will head right back to El Paso after being recalled prior to Thursday's game. He did make an appearance during that game, allowing four runs off four hits and two walks while recording just two outs against the Giants. Expect to see him back with San Diego later on this spring as the club continues to rotate through bullpen arms.
More News
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Good luck replacing Elvis Andrus
The Elvis Andrus injury exposes just how thin shortstop is, according to Scott White, which...