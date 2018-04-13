Brewer was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Friday.

Brewer will head right back to El Paso after being recalled prior to Thursday's game. He did make an appearance during that game, allowing four runs off four hits and two walks while recording just two outs against the Giants. Expect to see him back with San Diego later on this spring as the club continues to rotate through bullpen arms.

