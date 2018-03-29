Padres' Colten Brewer: Optioned to minors
Brewer was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Wednesday.
Despite registering a 1.86 ERA across 9.2 innings in spring training, the Padres opted to give their final bullpen spot to Adam Cimber instead of Brewer. If the 25-year-old holds his own with the Chihuahuas to open the season, he'll likely make his major-league debut at some point in 2018.
