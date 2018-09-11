Brewer was recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday.

Brewer is back with the big club after finishing out the minor-league season with Triple-A El Paso. The 25-year-old has allowed six runs (two earned) on eight hits across 3.2 big-league innings this season, so he figures to work primarily in lower-leverage situations down the stretch. Brewer posted a respectable 3.75 ERA and 1.15 WHIP with 63 strikeouts in 48 innings with the Chihuahuas this season.

