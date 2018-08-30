Padres' Colten Brewer: Sent to minors
Brewer was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Thursday.
Brewer allowed two runs on three hits and a walk while recording just two outs in his first appearance back from the disabled list Wednesday. He'll smooth things out in the minors before likely returning sometime in September after rosters expand. Thursday's starter, Eric Lauer (forearm), was reinstated from the disabled list in a corresponding roster move.
More News
-
Padres' Colten Brewer: Activated from disabled list•
-
Padres' Colten Brewer: Starts up rehab assignment•
-
Padres' Colten Brewer: Out with strained oblique•
-
Padres' Colten Brewer: Called up from minors•
-
Padres' Colten Brewer: Back to minors after one appearance•
-
Padres' Colten Brewer: Recalled from minors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...
-
Murphy, Turner moving up
Scott White updates his rankings and highlights veteran mashers Daniel Murphy and Justin T...
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...