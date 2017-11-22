Brewer signed a one-year deal with San Diego on Wednesday.

Brewer spent the 2017 season within the Yankees' organization, and although he didn't receive any time at the big-league level, he faired pretty well with Double-A Trenton, posting a 1.31 ERA in 41.1 innings. He will likely be utilized out of the bullpen for the Padres, but has spent time in his professional career as a starting pitcher. In a corresponding move, the club designated Kyle Lloyd for assignment.