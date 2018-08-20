Brewer (oblique) began a rehab assignment at Triple-A El Paso on Saturday and struck out two over a perfect inning during his appearance in the affiliate's 4-3 win over Las Vegas.

Brewer has been sidelined since July 22 with a left oblique strain, so he'll likely require at least a couple more appearances in the minors before the Padres bring him back from the 10-day disabled list. The right-hander will presumably be ticketed for middle-relief duties once he rejoins the big club.