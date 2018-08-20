Padres' Colten Brewer: Starts up rehab assignment
Brewer (oblique) began a rehab assignment at Triple-A El Paso on Saturday and struck out two over a perfect inning during his appearance in the affiliate's 4-3 win over Las Vegas.
Brewer has been sidelined since July 22 with a left oblique strain, so he'll likely require at least a couple more appearances in the minors before the Padres bring him back from the 10-day disabled list. The right-hander will presumably be ticketed for middle-relief duties once he rejoins the big club.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Kopech isn't a sure bet to make two starts in his Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), but our Scott...
-
Waivers: Consider Castillo, Musgrove
Miss out on adding hot-shot prospect Michael Kopech? Chris Towers identifies a few high-upside...
-
Michael Kopech's here — get excited
Pitching prospects aren't as likely as hitting prospects to make an immediate impact in Fantasy...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 22
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...