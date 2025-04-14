The Padres recalled Joe from Triple-A El Paso on Monday.

Joe was unable to crack the Opening Day roster coming out of spring training, but he'll join the Padres less than a month into the season after Brandon Lockridge (hamstring) joined Jackson Merrill (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list Monday. Though he's primarily played at first base and in the corner outfield during his professional career, Joe has gotten some exposure to center field at Triple-A this season and could occupy the short side of a platoon at the position with the lefty-hitting Tyler Wade while Merrill and Lockridge are on the shelf.