Padres' Connor Panas: Traded to Padres

Panas was dealt to San Diego from Toronto in exchange for Clayton Richard and cash considerations.

Panas spent the 2018 season at Double-A New Hampshire, appearing in 105 games and slashing .232/.296/.359 with nine homers and 39 RBI. He figures to begin the 2019 campaign at the Double-A level given limited success with the Fisher Cats.

