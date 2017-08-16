Spangenberg went 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Phillies.

He's now homered in three straight games, driving in eight runs over that span. On the strength of 12 multi-hit games since the All-Star break, Spangenberg has raised his nearly 30 points over the past month. The positional flexibility Spangenberg offers -- he's eligible at second base, third base and outfield in most formats -- gives him added appeal in mixed leagues.