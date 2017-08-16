Padres' Cory Spangenberg: Another day, another homer
Spangenberg went 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Phillies.
He's now homered in three straight games, driving in eight runs over that span. On the strength of 12 multi-hit games since the All-Star break, Spangenberg has raised his nearly 30 points over the past month. The positional flexibility Spangenberg offers -- he's eligible at second base, third base and outfield in most formats -- gives him added appeal in mixed leagues.
More News
-
Padres' Cory Spangenberg: Fills up stat sheet Monday•
-
Padres' Cory Spangenberg: Goes deep twice Sunday•
-
Padres' Cory Spangenberg: Takes seat Monday•
-
Padres' Cory Spangenberg: Gets day off Sunday•
-
Padres' Cory Spangenberg: Continues hot stretch with homer•
-
Padres' Cory Spangenberg: Hits three-run shot in loss•
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...