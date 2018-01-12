Spangenberg agreed to a one-year deal with the Padres on Friday, avoiding arbitration.

The terms of the deal were not made available by the team. This was Spangenberg's first offseason as an arbitration-eligible player. The recent trade of Yangervis Solarte to Toronto should allow Spangenberg to see slightly more playing time this season, but he is still not a lock to see regular at-bats. He will compete with Carlos Asuaje for starts at second base, while top prospect Luis Urias could take over the everyday job at the keystone sometime this summer. Spangenberg enters his age-27 season after hitting 13 home runs with 11 steals and a .264 average in 486 plate appearances in 2017.