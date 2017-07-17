Padres' Cory Spangenberg: Big game Sunday
Spangenberg went 2-for-4 with a home run, a triple, and three RBI in Sunday's victory over the Giants.
Spangenberg was held out of the lineup Saturday against Giants southpaw Madison Bumgarner, but he returned in style Sunday. Spangenberg figures to continue starting nearly every day, except when the Padres face a top-notch southpaw.
