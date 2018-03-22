Padres' Cory Spangenberg: Close second in job battle
Spangenberg may fall short of winning the Padres' second base gig due to defensive capabilities, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Spangenberg has put together a solid spring (.275/.341/.600), and even though he is trailing Carlos Asuaje in production (.347/.377/.653), the latter's premier defense may be what decides who wins the starting job. The 27-year-old projects as the better fantasy asset after reaching double-digit home runs and steals while bouncing all over the field in 129 games last season, but a backup job (or start in the minors) would certainly wipe out most of his value. No official decision has been made, but Asuaje appears to be the leader in the clubhouse as we near Opening Day.
More News
-
Padres' Cory Spangenberg: Confirms health with home run•
-
Padres' Cory Spangenberg: Day-to-day with jammed wrist•
-
Padres' Cory Spangenberg: Will compete for second-base gig•
-
Padres' Cory Spangenberg: Avoids arbitration with Padres•
-
Padres' Cory Spangenberg: Held out Wednesday•
-
Padres' Cory Spangenberg: Not part of Tuesday's lineup•
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Santana
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Final H2H points mock draft
Coming up on the biggest draft weekend of the year, Head-to-Head points owners have one last...
-
Crowded lineups: Who wins out?
Chris Towers takes a look at those teams that might be too crowded to let everyone live up...
-
Podcast: Sleepers and breakouts
Need some sleepers and breakouts before you draft? Scott White provides four of each on today’s...
-
Spring Takes: Claudio out as closer?
Steven Matz and Matt Harvey are getting attention, but David Price and Julio Teheran deserve...
-
Fantasy baseball: Fade Kershaw, Machado
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...