Spangenberg may fall short of winning the Padres' second base gig due to defensive capabilities, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Spangenberg has put together a solid spring (.275/.341/.600), and even though he is trailing Carlos Asuaje in production (.347/.377/.653), the latter's premier defense may be what decides who wins the starting job. The 27-year-old projects as the better fantasy asset after reaching double-digit home runs and steals while bouncing all over the field in 129 games last season, but a backup job (or start in the minors) would certainly wipe out most of his value. No official decision has been made, but Asuaje appears to be the leader in the clubhouse as we near Opening Day.